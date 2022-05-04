Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) has recorded the biggest intraday gain in more than a year on Wednesday after the behavioral health services company posted better than expected financials for the first quarter of 2022 despite the Omicron-led COVID-19 impact.

Revenue for the period jumped ~12% YoY to $616.7M as the same facility revenue and revenue per patient day increased ~9% YoY and ~6% YoY, respectively, driven by a ~2% YoY rise in the patient days.

“While we faced some early challenges in January related to the surge of the Omicron variant of COVID-19, our operating trends recovered with meaningful improvement in February and March,” Acadia’s (ACHC) newly appointed Chief Executive Chris Hunter remarked.

Meanwhile, the net income rose nearly six times from the prior-year period to $61.9M as operating expenses increased only ~3% YoY.

The cash and equivalents improved ~5% from 2021 year-end to $140.4M, and the company seeks more acquisition targets after adding several non-operational facilities at the end of last year.

However, Acadia (ACHC) reaffirmed its full-year guidance to indicate $2.55B – $2.60B in revenue and $2.85 – $3.15 adj. earnings per share in line with the current Street forecasts.

Read: Last week, Universal Health Services (UHS), a rival operator of behavioral health facilities, reported a ~27% YoY decline in net income for 1Q 2022 as COVID-driven nurses and staffing shortages weighed on the bottom line.