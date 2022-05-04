Kellogg Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 04, 2022 12:45 PM ETKellogg Company (K)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Kellogg (NYSE:K) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.93 (-16.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.59B (+0.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, K has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 12 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 5 downward.