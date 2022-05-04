CarParts.com soars after earnings to two-month high

CarParts.com Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS +23.3%) soared after reporting Q1 results ahead of expectations.

Sales increased 15% during the quarter to to $166.1M and were up 80% on a two-year stack.

Gross profit increased 24% to $61.2 million, with gross margin increasing 280 basis points to 36.8% of sales.

Looking ahead, CEO David Meniane said the retailer will focus on outstanding customer service, operational excellence, financial discipline, and innovation. "Combining these focus areas with disciplined profitable growth, will be our core strategy going forward," he noted.

Shares of CarParts.com (PRTS) jumped back over $8 for the first time since early March.

The big move on Wednesday comes with short interest on PRTS still at more than 20% of total float, although it has been even higher in the past.

Dig into the CarParts.com earnings call transcript.