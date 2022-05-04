NV5 Global Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 04, 2022 5:35 PM ETNV5 Global, Inc. (NVEE)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.93 (+5.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $177.51M (+16.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, NVEE has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 0 downward.