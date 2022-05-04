AMRN, LYFT and CLVS among mid-day movers

May 04, 2022 12:48 PM ETSTSS, TMDX, SMCI, PRTS, SUP, LTHM, BHG, EHTH, BXC, KBAL, CNTB, AMRN, KZR, TUP, LYFT, ANDE, IAG, BWV, CLVS, RVLVBy: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
  • Gainers: Sharps Technology (STSS) +43%.
  • TransMedics Group (TMDX) +30%.
  • Super Micro Computer (SMCI) +25%.
  • CarParts.com (PRTS) +25%.
  • Superior Industries International (SUP) +22%.
  • Livent (LTHM) +23%.
  • Bright Health Group (BHG) +21%.
  • eHealth (EHTH) +19%.
  • BlueLinx Holdings (BXC) +18%.
  • Kimball International (KBAL) +17%.
  • Losers: Connect Biopharma (CNTB) -51%.
  • Amarin Corporation (AMRN) -42%.
  • Kezar Life Sciences (KZR) -35%.
  • Tupperware Brands (TUP) -34%.
  • Lyft (LYFT) -31%.
  • The Andersons (ANDE) -29%.
  • IAMGOLD (IAG) -28%.
  • Blue Water Vaccines (BWV) -27%.
  • Clovis Oncology (CLVS) -26%.
  • Revolve (RVLV) -23%.
