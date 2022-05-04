AMRN, LYFT and CLVS among mid-day movers
- Gainers: Sharps Technology (STSS) +43%.
- TransMedics Group (TMDX) +30%.
- Super Micro Computer (SMCI) +25%.
- CarParts.com (PRTS) +25%.
- Superior Industries International (SUP) +22%.
- Livent (LTHM) +23%.
- Bright Health Group (BHG) +21%.
- eHealth (EHTH) +19%.
- BlueLinx Holdings (BXC) +18%.
- Kimball International (KBAL) +17%.
- Losers: Connect Biopharma (CNTB) -51%.
- Amarin Corporation (AMRN) -42%.
- Kezar Life Sciences (KZR) -35%.
- Tupperware Brands (TUP) -34%.
- Lyft (LYFT) -31%.
- The Andersons (ANDE) -29%.
- IAMGOLD (IAG) -28%.
- Blue Water Vaccines (BWV) -27%.
- Clovis Oncology (CLVS) -26%.
- Revolve (RVLV) -23%.