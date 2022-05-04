Becton, Dickinson Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 04, 2022 12:51 PM ETBecton, Dickinson and Company (BDX)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Becton, Dickinson (NYSE:BDX) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.95 (-7.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $4.78B (-2.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, BDX has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward.