BCE Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 04, 2022 12:51 PM ETBCE Inc. (BCE)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- BCE (NYSE:BCE) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.63 (-19.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $4.56B (-20.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, BCE has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.