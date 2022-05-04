Air Products and Chemicals Q2 2022 Earnings Preview
May 04, 2022 12:51 PM ETAir Products and Chemicals, Inc. (APD)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, May 5th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.37 (+13.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3B (+20.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, APD has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 14 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 10 upward revisions and 0 downward.