Wayfair Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 04, 2022 12:55 PM ETWayfair Inc. (W)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Wayfair (NYSE:W) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$1.53 (-253.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.99B (-14.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, W has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 21 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 17 downward.