Zoetis Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 04, 2022 12:55 PM ETZoetis Inc. (ZTS)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.22 (-3.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.98B (+5.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ZTS has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 6 downward.