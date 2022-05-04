Air Transport Services Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 04, 2022 5:35 PM ETAir Transport Services Group, Inc. (ATSG)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Air Transport Services (NASDAQ:ATSG) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.40 (+110.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $474.93M (+26.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ATSG has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 0 downward.