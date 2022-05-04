IntercontinentalExchange Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 04, 2022 12:58 PM ETIntercontinental Exchange, Inc. (ICE)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- IntercontinentalExchange (NYSE:ICE) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.42 (+6.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.9B (+5.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ICE has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 14 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 1 downward.