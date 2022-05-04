Cambium Networks Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 04, 2022 5:35 PM ETCambium Networks Corporation (CMBM)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.03 (-107.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $62.42M (-29.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CMBM has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward.