Travere Therapeutics Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 04, 2022 5:35 PM ETTravere Therapeutics, Inc. (TVTX)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.73 (-32.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $51.92M (+9.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, TVTX has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward.