WestRock Q2 2022 Earnings Preview
May 04, 2022 1:00 PM ETWestRock Company (WRK)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- WestRock (NYSE:WRK) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, May 5th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.01 (+87.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $5.08B (+14.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, WRK has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 5 downward.