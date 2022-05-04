Apollo Global Management Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 04, 2022 1:01 PM ETApollo Global Management, Inc. (APO)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.04 (+60.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $576.77M (+12.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, APO has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward.