Funko Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 04, 2022 5:35 PM ETFunko, Inc. (FNKO)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.22 (-8.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $271.99M (+43.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, FNKO has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 0 downward.