What's in store for Wheaton Precious Metals Q1 2022 Earnings?
May 04, 2022 1:04 PM ETWheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.34 (-2.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $313.27M (-3.3% Y/Y).
- The company's revenue exposure indicates a highly diversified portfolio:
- Over the last 2 years, WPM has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.
- Boasting a high quality asset base, the company provided the following long term production outlook:
- The total production includes 350K to 380K ounces of gold, 23 to 25M ounces of silver, and 44K to 48K GEOs of other metals.
- Of the 17 Wall Street Analysts covering the stock, 8 have assigned a Strong Buy while 7 have a Buy rating.