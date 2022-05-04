Parker-Hannifin Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
May 04, 2022 1:04 PM ETParker-Hannifin Corporation (PH)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, May 5th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $4.65 (+13.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $4.07B (+8.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, PH has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 11 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 11 upward revisions and 2 downward.