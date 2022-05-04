Oaktree Specialty Lending Q2 2022 Earnings Preview
May 04, 2022 1:04 PM ETOaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (OCSL)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, May 5th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.17 (+21.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $58.53M (+39.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, OCSL has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 0 downward.