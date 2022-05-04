Aptiv Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 04, 2022 1:06 PM ETAptiv PLC (APTV)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.61 (-42.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $4.06B (+1.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, APTV has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 11 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 7 downward.