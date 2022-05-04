Is Dominion Energy set to post highest profit in 2 years in Q1?

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, before market open.

The consensus EPS estimate is $1.17 (+7.3% Y/Y) and the consensus revenue estimate is $4.31B (+11.4% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, D has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 0% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 downward revisions.

Investors will look out for commentary on inflation trends as this may have pushed D's operating costs higher, impacting profit.

D reported Q4 results that missed Street estimates, but its stock was little changed. It said it will sell its Virginia natural gas utility to Ullico's infrastructure fund for $690M. The firm also issued the following outlook:

D aims to expand its asset base by 9% annually this year, driven by 11% growth in zero-carbon power generation. D is "levered to decarbonization and renewables" and will likely grow earnings at 6-8% "into perpetuity", according to Guggenheim.

The Virginia State Corporation Commission approved an expansion of new solar and energy storage projects for D's customers in the state, which will provide nearly 1K MW of carbon-free electricity.

SA contributor Kody's Dividends said D is a fairly valued dividend stock; but till there is more clarity on inflation and the Fed's rate hike ambitions, the stock is rated Hold.

D stock, which gained 4.8% YTD, has underperformed the S&P 500 Utilities index in the last 1 year.