FleetCor Technologies Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 04, 2022 5:35 PM ETFLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (FLT)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $3.53 (+25.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $756.56M (+24.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, FLT has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 1 downward.