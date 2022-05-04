Huntington Ingalls Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 04, 2022 1:08 PM ETHuntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (HII)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Huntington Ingalls (NYSE:HII) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.96 (-16.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.54B (+11.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, HII has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.