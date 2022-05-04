Crocs Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 04, 2022 1:09 PM ETCrocs, Inc. (CROX)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.55 (+4.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $621.81M (+35.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CROX has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 4 downward.