Floor & Decor Holdings Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 04, 2022 5:35 PM ETFloor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (FND)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- Floor & Decor Holdings (NYSE:FND) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.65 (-4.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1B (+27.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, FND has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 2 downward.