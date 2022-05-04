Certara Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 04, 2022 5:35 PM ETCertara, Inc. (CERT)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.11 (+83.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $79.88M (+19.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, CERT has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward.