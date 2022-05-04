A senior official at the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said on Wednesday that there is no proof to indicate a longer or repeated treatment course of Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) COVID-19 pill will help patients who relapse following the completion of the therapy.

In an interview on Tuesday, Pfizer (PFE) Chief Executive Albert Bourla said that patients whose symptoms reappear after completing the treatment regimen could retake the antiviral.

However, the FDA’s director of the Office of Infectious Diseases, Dr. John Farley, refuted the suggestion in an interview posted on the agency’s website.

Dr. Farley acknowledged that there are reports of patients having recurrent COVID-19 symptoms even after completing the treatment, authorized for five days.

“However, there is no evidence of benefit at this time for a longer course of treatment (e.g., 10 days rather than the 5 days recommended in the Provider Fact Sheet for Paxlovid) or repeating a treatment course of Paxlovid in patients with recurrent COVID-19 symptoms following completion of a treatment course,” he added.

With its Q1 2022 financials yesterday, Pfizer (PFE) reaffirmed the full year outlook for its COVID-19 franchise, comprised of Paxlovid COVID-19 pill and Comirnaty COVID-19 vaccine.