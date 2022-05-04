Aerojet Executive Chairman calls for disclosure of investigations into his actions

May 04, 2022

  • Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) Executive Chairman Warren Lichtenstein called for the company to publicly release the findings of a board committee's review into his actions.
  • Lichtenstein, who collectively owns 5.2% of the AJRD's shares, has been engaged in a proxy fight with the company and the sides have been trading lawsuits against each other.
  • “Shareholders deserve to know what the Committee has reported to me and Eileen Drake about the investigation that Ms. Drake has squandered so much of their money on – and on which she has pinned so much hope of discrediting me," Lichtenstein said in a statement.
  • The proxy battle between the company and Lichtenstein came after the FTC filed a lawsuit in late January to block Lockheed Martin's (LMT) $4.4 billion purchase of Aerojet (AJRD). Lockheed terminated the deal in February.
  • Last month Aerojet CEO Drake called for the special meeting to be proposed for June 21 to elect a new board of directors.
  • Earlier, Aerojet Rocketdyne reported Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.44, revenue of $511.1M.
