Boeing (NYSE:BA) shares have descended to lows not seen since the dark days of the pandemic, despite an uptick in air travel and a ramp up in production. Is now the time to buy?

Production and Regulatory Woes Cut Into Earnings

As of Tuesday night, shares of BA had dropped 20% over the previous 30 days, closing at $153.70, a price range not seen since late October 2020.

The decline for BA has been steeper than that of its closest competitors. In comparison, Airbus (OTCPK:EADSY) shares have fallen 9% while those of Embraer (ERJ) have declined 12% and Lockheed Martin (LMT) have slid 3%.

BA shares have been under considerable pressure in recent months, as investors worry about continued delays in the resumption of deliveries of its 787 Dreamliner, which were halted in May 2021 over quality control issues. The FAA, which is reviewing BA’s certification plan for the planes, has yet to announce when deliveries can resume.

According to a recent Reuters report, the aerospace manufacturer had hoped to resume Dreamliner deliveries in May. The company is now guiding for deliveries to resume in the second half of 2022.

BA shares were also pushed lower on April 27 after it reported a dramatically wider-than-expected Q1 loss, with revenue missing analyst estimates by $1.91B.

Adding to its woes, the company also said it was pausing production of the 777X airliner due in part to certification delays and weak demand. Deliveries of the plane are now expected to begin in 2025, about a year later than anticipated. BA also recorded an unusually high number of charges related to its fixed-price defense contracts.

On the bright side, BA added that it was ramping up production of its 737 MAX to 31 per month in Q2. The aircraft had been grounded worldwide from March 2019 to November 2020 following two crashes.

Is BA a Buy?

Morgan Stanley analysts said in a note dated April 28 that they saw BA’s stock drop as a buying opportunity. However, the firm reduced its price target to $215 from $230 to reflect lowered expectations for BA’s defense business. The firm maintained its Overweight rating on the stock, citing in part improving global air traffic.

Baird analysts were more cautious, reducing their price target to $245 from $306 with an Outperform rating.

“787 uncertainty is the primary issue for the BA stock as it generates the most cash on a unit basis,” wrote Baird analysts in a note on April 28. “While management won’t front-run the FAA, the open-ended nature of not having a delivery restart date will remain an overhang on the BA stock.”

Wells Fargo analysts maintained their Overweight rating on the stock but lowered their target to $214 from $250 in a note dated April 27. The analysts added that they didn’t see much downside to the stock as it was trading at less than half its pre-COVID price.

“We think resumption of 787 deliveries and 737 MAX China recertification remain keys to the stock working, although the timing of these events is difficult to call. With the stock in the $150 per share range, we still think the risk-reward remains skewed to the upside,” they wrote.

As of Wednesday, Wall Street analysts, on average, rated BA a Buy. Of the 23 analysts tracked by SA over the last 90 days, 12 rated it a Strong Buy, five had it a Buy and four gave the stock a Hold recommendation. On the bearish side, there were two analysts who have issued a Strong Sell opinion. SA authors, however, rated Boeing a hold, on average.

SA’s Quant Ratings have the stock labeled as a Hold. While the company earned a C for growth and a D for valuation, it also received a D+ for revisions, a D for momentum and a D- for profitability.

For a more in-depth look at Boeing (BA), check out SA contributor Dhierin Bechai’s “Boeing Buy Rating Tumbles on Miserable Earnings Miss” or Trapping Value’s “Boeing Bulls Capitulate, Look to Buy This Below $100”.