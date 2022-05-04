eXp World Q1 revenue tops consensus as network grows; boosts stock buyback
May 04, 2022 1:23 PM ETeXp World Holdings, Inc. (EXPI)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor1 Comment
- eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) stock is gaining 2.3% in Wednesday afternoon trading after Q1 revenue beat consensus and the company increased its stock buyback program by $100M up to $500M.
- The real estate brokerage company said its monthly share repurchases will increase to up to $20M per month from $10M.
- The continued strong housing and real estate market and its growing network of agents helped the company post its fourth straight quarter with more than $1B of revenue.
- The company aims to have more than 100K agents and brokers worldwide by the end of the year. During Q1, the number of agents and brokers on the eXp Realty (EXPI) platform increased 55% Y/Y to 78,196 as of March 31, 2022.
- Number of real estate transactions closed also increased 55% to 114,305. Real estate transaction volume rose 69% Y/Y to $41.4B.
- Q1 revenue of $1.01B, topping $942.6M consensus, rose from $583.8B in the year-ago quarter.
- Q1 net income of $8.86M, or $0.06 per share, rose from $4.85M, or $0.03 per share, in the year-ago quarter. The latest quarter net income includes a $5.15M income tax benefit.
- Q1 adjusted EBITDA of $17.7M rose from $14.8M in Q1 2021.
