Joint Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 04, 2022 5:35 PM ETThe Joint Corp. (JYNT)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.04 (-75.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $23.17M (+32.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, JYNT has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward.