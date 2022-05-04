Vontier Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 04, 2022 1:25 PM ETVontier Corporation (VNT)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Vontier (NYSE:VNT) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.66 (+4.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $738.84M (+4.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, VNT has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 0 downward.