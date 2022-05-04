TopBuild Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 04, 2022 1:25 PM ETTopBuild Corp. (BLD)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.74 (+35.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.07B (+44.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, BLD has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 0 downward.