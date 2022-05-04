Insulet Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 04, 2022 5:35 PM ETInsulet Corporation (PODD)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.24 (vs. $0.00 in prior year) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $287.99M (+14.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, PODD has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 6 downward.
