ElectroCore Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 04, 2022 5:35 PM ETelectroCore, Inc. (ECOR)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- ElectroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.07 (+36.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.77M (+47.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ECOR has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward.