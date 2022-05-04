Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) shares are sinking even after reporting “industry-leading” strategies to fight cost increases.

The Cayman Islands-based produce company printed a beat on top and bottom lines for the first quarter on Wednesday, while bringing net sales back to pre-pandemic levels. CEO Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh added that pricing actions minimized the impact on margins while vertical integration allows the company to beat the industry.

Nonetheless, gross margin decreased to 6.6% compared with 8.3% in the prior-year period as inflationary pressures bore down on results. Abu-Ghazaleh explained that the metric was negatively impacted by “truly unprecedented” inflationary and cost pressures. Increases in “packaging material, fertilizer, ocean and inland freight, fuel and labor” were specifically cited as key components of ballooning costs. As a result, adjusted operating income fell $18 million year over year.

Additionally, the war in Ukraine was cited as removing two key markets for Ecuadorian bananas and increasing input costs beyond existing supply chain constraints.

“The war in Ukraine has created secondary effects, adding to the already unprecedented macroeconomic challenges, including incremental pressures on the cost of fertilizers, fuel, and shipping disruptions,” Abu-Ghazaleh explained.

The shutdown of Ukrainian and Russian markets also cut off two of the largest markets for Ecuadorian bananas. Although, the tamp on Ukrainian and Russian demand was also cited as a positive for European prices overall.

Elsewhere, management indicated CapEx is expected to return to “normal levels” this year, but remain subject to lead times on machinery and equipment that “has nearly doubled” and will impact spending trends. Long-term debt increased by $20 million from 2021.

Shares traded in a volatile manner on Wednesday, fluctuating between about 2% positive in morning trading before receding to a nadir over 7% below the intraday high. Shares slipped about 3% shortly before the Federal Reserve meeting on Wednesday, marking a middle point between the extremes.

