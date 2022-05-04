Alarm.com Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 04, 2022 5:35 PM ETAlarm.com Holdings, Inc. (ALRM)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.33 (-34.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $192.02M (+11.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ALRM has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 0 downward.