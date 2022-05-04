AudioEye Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 04, 2022 5:35 PM ETAudioEye, Inc. (AEYE)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.20 (-122.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $6.78M (+16.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, AEYE has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward.