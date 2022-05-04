Deluxe Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 04, 2022 1:35 PM ETDeluxe Corporation (DLX)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.02 (-19.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $532.13M (+20.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, DLX has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.