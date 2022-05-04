ACI Worldwide Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 04, 2022 1:35 PM ETACI Worldwide, Inc. (ACIW)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.23 (+1250.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $314.86M (+10.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, ACIW has beaten EPS estimates 0% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 0 downward.