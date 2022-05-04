Main Street Capital Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 04, 2022 1:37 PM ETMain Street Capital (MAIN)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.70 (+21.38% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $80.45M (+28.1% Y/Y).
- In Q1, MAIN originated ~$226.6M in new commitments in its private loan portfolio across six new and two existing borrowers. As of Mar. 31, 2022, Main Street's private loan portfolio included total investments at cost of ~$1.3B across 79 unique borrowers.
- MAIN had reported Q4 earnings that topped consensus estimates with record investment income.
- Wall Street analysts, SA Authors and Quant have rated MAIN stock hold.
- Over the last 2 years, MAIN has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 0 downward.