Redfin Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 04, 2022 5:35 PM ETRedfin Corporation (RDFN)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, after market close.
- The consensus EPS estimate is -$1.06 and the consensus revenue estimate is $553.97M (+106.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, RDFN has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 11 upward revisions and 3 downward.
- SA contributor Gary Gordon said RDFN has a risky balance sheet that could turn dangerous in a recent bearish analysis.