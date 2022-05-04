Marcus Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 04, 2022 1:38 PM ETThe Marcus Corporation (MCS)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Marcus (NYSE:MCS) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.31 (+67.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $113.51M (+123.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, MCS has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward.