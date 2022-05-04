Dutch regulator probing Alphabet over Play Store payments

May 04, 2022 1:39 PM ETAlphabet Inc. (GOOG), GOOGLMTCH, AAPLBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor4 Comments

Inside The Tokyo Game Show 2019

Tomohiro Ohsumi/Getty Images Entertainment

  • A Dutch regulator is launching a preliminary probe into whether Alphabet's Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is abusing a dominant position with its Play Store app market.
  • The Netherlands Authority for Consumers and Markets is starting the probe after a request from Match Group (MTCH), parent of dating app Tinder, which complains that it can't use a payment system other than Google's.
  • Google is sticking to its recent positions on the issue: It charges 15% commissions, the "lowest rate among major app platforms," and that developers can avoid Google Play entirely by distributing apps elsewhere.
  • The ACM had previously launched a battle with Apple (AAPL) over payment issues in the App Store; it's fined Apple €50 million (about $52.7 million today) for failing to comply with its orders to offer non-Apple payment methods.
  • The ACM this week said Apple's still not complying sufficiently and that it's preparing a new order, with new penalties.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.