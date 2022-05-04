Dutch regulator probing Alphabet over Play Store payments
- A Dutch regulator is launching a preliminary probe into whether Alphabet's Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is abusing a dominant position with its Play Store app market.
- The Netherlands Authority for Consumers and Markets is starting the probe after a request from Match Group (MTCH), parent of dating app Tinder, which complains that it can't use a payment system other than Google's.
- Google is sticking to its recent positions on the issue: It charges 15% commissions, the "lowest rate among major app platforms," and that developers can avoid Google Play entirely by distributing apps elsewhere.
- The ACM had previously launched a battle with Apple (AAPL) over payment issues in the App Store; it's fined Apple €50 million (about $52.7 million today) for failing to comply with its orders to offer non-Apple payment methods.
- The ACM this week said Apple's still not complying sufficiently and that it's preparing a new order, with new penalties.