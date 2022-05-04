Amneal falls 12% on disappointing Q1 result

  • Amneal Pharma (NYSE:AMRX -12.6%) stock falls after the company posted lower-than-expected Q1 result, hurt by loss of exclusivity of Zomig Nasal Spray.
  • Revenue for the quarter increased 1% Y/Y to $498M, but missed estimates by $4.66M.
  • Adjusted EBITDA in the quarter was $100M, down 13% compared to the first quarter of 2021, due to product mix and a tough comparison to the prior year.
  • The company forecast FY22 Guidance of $2.15B-$2.25B revenues vs consensus of $2.19B, and Adj EPS of $0.80-$0.85 vs consensus of $0.84.
