MGP Ingredients Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 04, 2022 1:41 PM ETMGP Ingredients, Inc. (MGPI)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.95 (-5.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $173.6M (+60.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, MGPI has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward.