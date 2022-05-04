NortonLifeLock Q4 2022 Earnings Preview

May 04, 2022 5:35 PM ETNortonLifeLock Inc. (NLOK)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
  • NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, after market close.
  • The consensus EPS estimate is $0.45 and the consensus revenue estimate is $709.62M (+5.6% Y/Y).
  • Over the last 2 years, NLOK has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.
  • SA contributor Gen Alpha in a recent analysis said NLOK is well-positioned for continued growth, but noted regulatory concerns over the Avast merger and its high debt levels.
