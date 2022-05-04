Veritone -6.9% reported Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.15 missing consensus by 5 cents.

Revenue of $34.4 beating estimates by $1.11M.

Segments: Software Products & Services revenue of $18.2M, up 288% Y/Y driven by PandoLogic.

Managed Services revenue grew to $16.2M, up 19% Y/Y, driven by 61% growth in content licensing services.

Metrics: Q1 SaaS Customers Increased to 559, Up 45% on a Pro Forma Basis Year over Year.

Q1 New Bookings of $9.6 Million, Up 292% Year over Year.

Held $237.6 Million Cash and Cash Equivalents at March 31, 2022.

“More importantly, looking ahead, we continue to see strong demand for aiWARE and remain very bullish on our projected growth," said Ryan Steelberg, President of Veritone.

Second Quarter 2022 Revenue is expected to be in the range of $38M-$39M ($40.1M consensus), as compared to $19.2M in the second quarter of 2021.

Non-GAAP net loss is expected to be in the range of $3.5M to $2.5M, as compared to $3.9M in the second quarter of 2021.

Full Year 2022 Revenue is expected to be in the range of $180-$190M ($185.56M consensus), as compared to $115.3 million in 2021.

Non-GAAP net income is expected to be in the range of $10M to $17M, as compared to $6.8 million in 2021.

Press Release, Transcript.