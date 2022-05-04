Installed Building Products Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 04, 2022 1:44 PM ETInstalled Building Products, Inc. (IBP)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.12 (+24.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $541.59M (+23.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, IBP has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 0 downward.